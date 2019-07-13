AUBURN — Phoenix Karate Academy is very pleased to announce it’s most recent belt test, promoting several adult and kids students to the next level of rank.
All students executed basics (punches, blocks, kicks) using correct Japanese terminology, Kata (set memorized movements), Self –Defense techniques, and sparring concepts (light contact fighting).
Kids also learned anti-bullying and stranger defense concepts, non-violent posturing and restraint.
-
Community Sports
Students earn belts at Phoenix Karate Academy
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Glenn Paul Lavertu
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Mary Dutcher Fowler
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Beatrice F. Lowell
-
Business
Boston investment firm still pursuing purchase of Saddleback ski area