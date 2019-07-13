AUBURN — Phoenix Karate Academy is very pleased to announce it’s most recent belt test, promoting several adult and kids students to the next level of rank.
All students executed basics (punches, blocks, kicks) using correct Japanese terminology, Kata (set memorized movements), Self –Defense techniques, and sparring concepts (light contact fighting).

Kids also learned anti-bullying and stranger defense concepts, non-violent posturing and restraint.

Kids who were promoted after the most recent belt test at Phoenix Karate Academy in Auburn. Submitted Photo

Adult students who were promoted after the most recent belt test at Phoenix Karate Academy in Auburn. Submitted

