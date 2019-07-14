Fresh strawberry pie
Serves 6
1 1/2 quarts strawberries, divided
1/2 cup water
1 cup sugar
3 tablespoons cornstarch
1/4 teaspoon salt
1 tablespoon butter
1 baked and cooled 9-inch pie shell or cookie crust*
1 pint whipping cream
1-2 tablespoons sugar, optional
Wash, hull and pat strawberries dry with paper towels. Arrange whole berries with their bottoms up in a pie shell. Depending on how large your pie pan is, you may not use them all. Reserve 1 1/2 cups berries for glaze.
For the glaze, place reserved berries in a medium saucepan with water, sugar, salt and cornstarch. Cook over medium heat, stirring until thickened. Add butter. Cool slightly and pour over berries in pie shell. Chill for at least 3 hours in the refrigerator.
Whip the cream and then sweeten with sugar, if desired. Top each slice of pie with whipped cream when ready to serve.
*Cookie pie crust
1 1/2 cup all-purpose flour
6 tablespoons sugar
3/4 cup butter
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Sift flour with sugar then cut in butter until mixture starts to hold together. Press onto bottom and sides of 9-inch pie pan. Bake 15 to 20 minutes. Cool completely before adding strawberries.
Sunshine salsa
Makes 3 cups
2 avocados, diced
1/2 cup red onion, diced
1 mango and/or 1 cup fresh pineapple, diced
1 1/2 cups strawberries, diced
1 jalapeno, diced and seeded
1/4 cup cilantro, chopped
2 tablespoons lime juice
Sea salt, to taste
Rinse and drain the diced onion in cold water to keep it sweet then combine all
ingredients in a large bowl.
