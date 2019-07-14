Fresh strawberry pie

Serves 6

1 1/2 quarts strawberries, divided

1/2 cup water

1 cup sugar

3 tablespoons cornstarch

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 tablespoon butter

1 baked and cooled 9-inch pie shell or cookie crust*

1 pint whipping cream

1-2 tablespoons sugar, optional

Wash, hull and pat strawberries dry with paper towels. Arrange whole berries with their bottoms up in a pie shell. Depending on how large your pie pan is, you may not use them all. Reserve 1 1/2 cups berries for glaze.

For the glaze, place reserved berries in a medium saucepan with water, sugar, salt and cornstarch. Cook over medium heat, stirring until thickened. Add butter. Cool slightly and pour over berries in pie shell. Chill for at least 3 hours in the refrigerator.

Whip the cream and then sweeten with sugar, if desired. Top each slice of pie with whipped cream when ready to serve.

*Cookie pie crust

1 1/2 cup all-purpose flour

6 tablespoons sugar

3/4 cup butter

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Sift flour with sugar then cut in butter until mixture starts to hold together. Press onto bottom and sides of 9-inch pie pan. Bake 15 to 20 minutes. Cool completely before adding strawberries.

Sunshine salsa

Makes 3 cups

2 avocados, diced

1/2 cup red onion, diced

1 mango and/or 1 cup fresh pineapple, diced

1 1/2 cups strawberries, diced

1 jalapeno, diced and seeded

1/4 cup cilantro, chopped

2 tablespoons lime juice

Sea salt, to taste

Rinse and drain the diced onion in cold water to keep it sweet then combine all

ingredients in a large bowl.

