SUMNER — Sumner Town Office has announced that Heald Bridge #0673 on Redding Rd. over West Branch Nezinscot River approximately 0.45 miles westerly of Black Mountain Rd. is closed to vehicular & pedestrian traffic. It will reopen on September 28, 2019.
A detour around the project utilizing Tuell Hill Rd., Main St. (Rt. 219), Greenwoods Rd. and Black Mountain Rd. is clearly marked with signage.
