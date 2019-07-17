For the last week, I have had literally 100 or more crows and other blackbirds in my yard. Unlike other birds who visit, these guys overwhelm the bird feeder, while on the ground others feed ravenously. The branches of the sprawling tree nearby are filled with squawking, cawing and whistling as they await their turn. Two of our frequent fliers are ravens.

Ravens are particularly impressive omnivores, both in size and diligence. A bit of Googling led me to articles expounding on the raven’s greed, even to the point of stashing food away in an effort to hide it from other ravens. They steal other birds’ food. They eat garbage and the eggs of other birds. Overall, they will feed anywhere there is food. I read a BBC study that reported one raven solved puzzles to get to the food he wanted. Now that’s focused determination.

Aren’t many of us sometimes like the raven and with dogged determination get greedy about food? It feels good when we get what we want. Wanting isn’t always a bad thing. It’s appropriate to want more food when we are in need of nourishment. Indeed, when we are ill, we often wish we had our usual appetite. Then comes the tipping point when we feel ill from eating too much. I’m certain my two dark feathered friends rarely have either issue.

Unlike the raven, to live well and keep from over-eating, I need a few guidelines. Although, even then I find myself occasionally over-indulging.

Never shop when you’re are hungry.

Whenever possible, choose healthful, nutritious food.

Don’t eat directly from a container.

Take one serving and put the rest away, out of sight.

Mom was right. Chew your food completely. Taste every bite.

Indulge occasionally, so you don’t feel deprived.

