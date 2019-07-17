DENMARK — The Denmark Arts Center will present John Higby, “The Yo-Yo Guy,” at 7 p.m. Friday, July 19.

Higby, has performed his interactive, high-energy comedy yo-yo show in 26 countries from New Zealand to Japan and he holds the world yo-yo champion title and four Guinness World Records. He has been featured on David Letterman, the Discovery Channel, Comedy Central, the Guinness World Record Show and “Fetch” with Ruff Ruffman on PBS. ESPN magazine coined Higby an “Unsung Hero” of 2008.

The Yo-Yo Guy is an interactive performance with yo-yos, unicycle and a giant yo-yo that Higby walks on. Specializing in family shows, this show is great for all ages.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Concessions will be available. Tickets are $35 for two adults and children; $15, adults; and $12, seniors.

The Denmark Arts Center is at 50 West Main St. To purchase tickets or find more information, visit www.DenmarkArts.org/events or call the box office at 207-452-2412.

