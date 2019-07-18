URI

KINGSTON, RI — Celia Mastroianni of Bethel has been named to the University of Rhode Island Spring 2019 Dean’s List. To be included on the Dean’s List, full-time students must have completed 12 or more credits for letter grades during a semester and achieved at least a 3.30 quality point average. Part-time students qualify with the accumulation of 12 or more credits for letter grades earning at least a 3.30 quality point average.

WATERVILLE — Thomas College announces its students named to the Spring 2019 Dean’s List. Local students named to the list are the following:

Shylyn Buckman of Bryant Pond, Shannon Kostovick of Greenwood, and Anna Piirainen, of West Paris.

James Madison

HARRISONBURG, VA — Isabella Jean DeLuca of Hanover has been named to the Dean’s List at James Madison University for the spring 2019 semester. Students who earn dean’s list honors must carry at least 12 graded credit hours and earn a GPA of between 3.5 and 3.899. DeLuca is majoring in Marketing.

UMaine – Presque Isle

PRESQUE ISLE — Three hundred students at the University of Maine at Presque Isle have been named to the Dean’s List for the spring semester, according to Dr. Ray Rice, UMPI president and provost. Named to the honors list was Reed Abbott Farrar of West Paris.

UMaine

ORONO — The University of Maine recognized 2,330 students for achieving Dean’s List honors in the spring 2019 semester. Listed below are local students who received Dean’s List honors for spring 2019, completing 12 or more credit hours in the semester and earning a grade point average of 3.5 or higher.

Bethel: George Connors, Avry Griffin, Tucker Hayward and Souix Tuttle

Bryant Pond: Russ Cushman

Gilead: Hunter Cline

Hanover: Alison Wyman

Roxbury: Peter Cogley

Waterford: Ashleigh Elliott and Avery Elliott

West Paris: Mark Willis

St. Lawrence

CANTON, NY — McCaela N. Prentice of Bryant Pond has been selected for inclusion on St. Lawrence University’s Dean’s List for academic achievement during the Spring 2019 semester.

Prentice is a member of the Class of 2019 and is majoring in biology. Prentice attended Hebron Academy. To be eligible for the Dean’s List, a student must have completed at least four courses and have an academic average of 3.6 based on a 4.0 scale for the semester.

Champlain

BURLINGTON, VT — Jared Whichard of Waterford, has been named to the Champlain College Dean’s List for achieving a grade point average of 3.5 or higher in the Spring 2019 semester. Jared is majoring in Computer Networking & Cybersecurity.

