AUBURN — Androscoggin Home Healthcare + Hospice honored volunteers at the annual recognition event at the Hilton Garden Riverwalk Hotel on June 11. Androscoggin’s 223 volunteers were honored for their contributions to the organization from patient care at the Hospice House, home visitor program, veteran services, bereavement services, hospice choir and clerical and fundraising support.

In 2018, Androscoggin volunteers contributed a total 13,610 hours of community service, with a monetary value of $306,000. As Ken Albert, president and CEO, stated in his welcoming remarks, “We are incredibly honored and privileged volunteers have chosen our mission in which to invest their dedication. Our volunteers are priceless.”

Alan Elze and David and Mary MacMahon were presented the Turcotte Award for their extraordinary contributions in patient and family care. The Turcotte Award was named after Robert D. Turcotte, board of directors treasurer, who served from 1978 to his death in 1982. His long standing contributions created a legacy that is reflected in the community service that embodies Androscoggin volunteers in their care of the organization’s patients and families.

Volunteer service awards were presented to the following:

Five years: Jo-Anne Badger, Eric Bowie, Elaine Dubois, Mary Fournier-Austin, Lorraine Jarden, Linda Keene, Linda McDonough, Jean Moore, Misty Morin, Julie Ouellette, Joanne Painter, Heather Printup, Leo Savard and Bertha Targett; Ten years: David Blocher, Norma Boulet, Nancy Castonguay, Vivianne Holmes, Jacqueline Holmes-Cheoros, Irene Theriault and Sheryl Whitmore; Fifteen years: Patricia Griffin, Maria James, Donald LaBranche; Twenty-five years: Audrey Brown.

Androscoggin Volunteer Department staff were thanked for their work with recruitment, training and stewardship of Androscoggin volunteers: Kathy Baillargeon, manager of volunteer resources; Kim Chesley, administrative assistant; Sue Martins, team assistant, volunteer resources.

To learn more about Androscoggin Home Health, including employment and volunteer opportunities, visit www.androcoggin.org or call the Marketing and Development Office at 207-777-7740, ext. 1311.

