To the Editor:

To the three gentlemen of Stoneham who rescued my car from the ditch on Forest Road on Tuesday evening, July 16. I extend my heartfelt gratitude. You help to prove what I have always strongly believed, that there is value to be appreciated in New England and village neighbors and in village life in general.

I am eternally grateful for your kind deed.

T. W. Rutan

Stow

