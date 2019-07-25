OXFORD — The Board of Selectmen on Thursday, July 18, approved a warrant for a special town meeting Aug. 1 to address a potential business park off Roller Rink Road, amendments to two ordinances, and changes to two articles approved at the June town meeting.

“John Schiavi offered 11 parcels of property totaling 17 or 18 acres,” Town Manager Butch Asselin said. “The idea is to develop that into a business park using the proceeds of the sale of the lots as a match for community development grants.”

If voters approve accepting the property, the Oxford Economic Development Committee will have the authority and responsibility to manage the property, including negotiating sales, transfers, infrastructure and community development block grant applications, all subject to approval of the board.

“The park itself has great potential,” Asselin said.

Voters will also consider creating a Business Park Capital Reserve Fund and appropriating sale proceeds of parcels within the proposed park to the fund.

“The reserve fund would not just be for this business park,” Asselin said. “It would be for future commercial developments as well.”

Voters will also consider amending the Subdivision Ordinance to include a fee schedule.

The proposed schedule includes a $100 fee for a subdivision application or amendment. Fees associated with engineering review, abutter notifications and publication of notices will be at the applicant’s expense.

Proposed amendments to the Shoreland Zoning Ordinance will bring the town’s ordinance in line with state standards, Code Enforcement Officer Joelle Corey-Whitman said.

“I didn’t change it in any other way except to follow what the state is doing,” she said. “We have not been mandated to do this, but we’ve been told verbally we are in violation.”

Amendments to two previously approved articles will clarify how the funds can be used.

In June, voters approved raising and appropriating $667,711 for the Capital Improvements Account (Article 22). They also authorized selectmen to carry forward unexpended balances (Article 28).

The proposed amendment to Article 22 would authorize expenditure from the capital improvement account on projects identified and presented to the board and Budget Committee during the budget process.

The amendment to Article 28 would give selectmen the authority to approve a percentage of unexpended balances to used to increase reserves, an appropriated contingency account or the appropriated Capital Improvement Plan.

Finally, voters will decide on retaining the Oxford Fire/Rescue Department’s 2003 PL Custom Ambulance. The town recently replaced three ambulances. The other two will be sold, said Fire Chief Paul Hewey.

The special town meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. in the Municipal Building, 85 Pleasant St.

