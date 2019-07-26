POLAND – Craig Edward Mains, 52, passed away in his home on Tuesday, July 23, 2019. He was born Feb. 5, 1967 in Portland to Barry and Nancy (Carver) Mains. He married Jody Mains in 2015.

Craig lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures; spending time with his wife, coaching, supporting, and being at any of his sons sporting events, fishing, camping, traveling, having fires with his closet friends, and participating in his baseball league.

He is predeceased by his father, Barry and survived by his wife, Jody; his sons, Joshua Mains and his wife, Alisha Mains, and Timothy Mains; his stepson, Devin O’Connor; his mother, Nancy; his sisters, Linda Sterling and Pamela Edson; and many nieces and nephews.

Family and friends are invited to celebrate his life at Spring Meadows, 59 Lewiston Rd., Gray, at 6 p.m. on Monday, July 29. Craig has requested that his friends and family wear casual clothes and even t-shirts with their favorite sports team or band.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made in Craig’s name to the Hope JG Foundation.

