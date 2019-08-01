Roller skate and dance to the oldies

NORWAY — The Oxford Rec Department will host a free skate dance to the oldies with DJ Shawn Knowlan on Friday, Aug. 2. Roller skate from 6:30 to 7:30 and dance until 10 p.m.

Share memories from Motion 26 times of skating and dancing. There will also be a collection for the Jamie Farrington Scholarship Fund. Food will be sold by the Rec Department.

Lithuanian Heritage Club to meet

MEXICO — The Lithuanian Heritage Club will meet at noon Wednesday, Aug. 7, at Sam’s Italian Shop on Route 2. Guests are invited to attend and share stories of their Lithuanian heritage.

Oxford Rec plans Boothbay Harbor trip

NORWAY — A Boothbay Harbor trip will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 20, leaving the Oxford Rec Center at 9 a.m. and leaving Boothbay at 4 p.m. Those going will be on their own to shop, eat, sightsee or relax and watch the harbor.

Cost for transportation is $20. Register by Thursday, Aug. 8, by calling 207-539-8094.

Texas Hold’em at Jackson-Silver Post 68

LOCKE MILLS — Texas Hold’em will be held Saturday, Aug. 10, at the Jackson-Silver Post 68, American Legion, 595 Gore Road.

Doors will open at 11 a.m., games begin 1 p.m. There will be a $50 buy-in, high hand option, 50/50, pull tabs, meals and beverages available.

For more information, call Ray at 207-890-3737.

Vaudevillian Michael Menes to perform

OTISFIELD — The Bell Hill Meetinghouse, 191 Bell Hill Road, will host a fun-packed evening for families and others with Michael Menes starting at 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11, with a picnic outside on the old common at the top of the hill, weather permitting.

Light supper refreshments will be available, but those coming should bring lawn chairs or a blanket. At 5:30 the preshow starts, and at 6 p.m. comedian, juggler, and vaudevillian Michael Menes will perform his comedy act, juggling, illusions and comedy with audience participation.

There will be a small charge for food, but the comedy show is free.

