AUGUSTA — UMA Provost Joseph Szakas has announced the University of Maine at Augusta’s 2019 Spring Full-Time Dean’s list and the Fall 2018/Spring 2019 Part-Time Dean’s List. The Full-Time Dean’s list is issued once a semester and the Part-Time Dean’s list is issued once a year.

Cumberland

Dawne Wilcox, Bridgton and Sky Amaral, Harrison.

Androscoggin

Robert Lynch, Poland; Deb York, Poland and Jennifer Boyd, Poland Spring.

Oxford

Jacqueline Moulton, Denmark; Howard Jones, Dixfield; Rebecca Bean, Hanover; Lisa Pyburn, Hiram; Erin Beedy, Mexico; Sarita Goodman, Norway; Bethany Wright, Peru; Kathleen Cunningham, Roxbury; Zack Adley, Rumford; Chad Jones, Rumford; Amanda Cummings, South Paris; Denise LaBrecque, South Paris; Kristen Almeida, Sweden; Michelle Corriveau, Waterford; Patty Pittman, West Paris and Misty Yates, West Paris.

