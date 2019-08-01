AUBURN – On Friday, July 26, 2019, Charles E. Bartlett of Auburn passed away after a battle with colon cancer. Charles was 64 years old. He was born in Farmington on March 5, 1955 to the late Everett E. Bartlett and the late Joyce M. Holbrook.

He moved to Auburn from Canton in 1963, living in the Auburn area for the rest of his life. He attended Auburn schools, graduating from Edward Little High School in 1973 and from Central Maine Community College in 1986.

Charles worked at many different jobs over the years, finally working for Morin Brick Co. for the past 16 years as a truck driver. “Charlie” loved watching old westerns, taking care of his vegetable garden and caring for his many animals over the years.

Charles is survived by a brother, David B. Bartlett of Jay and 12 half-siblings. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. He loved them all, especially Justin Bartlett of Orrington, Katherine Bartlett of Jay, and James Bartlett of Auburn. He wanted to wish farewell to all.

Visitation will be held on Monday August 5 at Affordable Cremation Solution LLC, 643 Main Street, Lewiston starting at 10 a.m. A short service at 11 a.m., followed by a graveside service. The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the volunteers and staff at Androscoggin Hospice House.

Those wishing, in lieu of flowers, may make a charitable donation in Charles’ honor to the

Androscoggin Home Care and Hospice

15 Strawberry Avenue

Lewiston ME 04240

