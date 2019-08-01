SEATTLE, Wash. – On July 14, 2019, Daniel R. Asselin passed away in Seattle, Wash. due to complication from Diabetes. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather. Daniel Asselin was born Sept. 3, 1953, the son of Adrien Asselin and Dorothy Asselin-Veno.Dan had many friends. During his youth, Dan enjoyed bowling and made many lifelong friendships. He was passionate about sports and knew the scores to nearly every recent game. Dan was also known for his sense of humor. He was quick with a joke, or a story and sometimes he was just plain silly. Among his many hobbies, Dan enjoyed traveling. During his life he shared many adventures and saw a lot of beautiful places traveling with his wife, Virginia. He is survived by his loving family, Virginia Eastman, Lisa Eastman, Tommy Carter and Clarence Carter II. His service will be held September 1, at the American Legion Post 31 at 426 Washington St., North Auburn. Visiting hours will be 1-3 p.m. and the service will start at 3 p.m.

