AUBURN – Pauline M. Rancourt, 85, of 10 Oak Street, Lewiston, died Saturday, July 27, 2019, at the Hospice House of Androscoggin Home Healthcare and Hospice in Auburn. Born in Lewiston on April 1, 1934, she was the daughter of Joseph W. and Mathilda Bertrand Roy. She attended local schools, and in 1950, graduated from Pelletier’s Beauty School. On May 3, 1952, she married the love of her life, Clement R. Rancourt. Clem passed alway on Jan. 11, 1992.

Pauline worked for many years as a fancy stitcher in several area shoe shops, and also as a stitcher for Geiger Bros. A member of the Pastime Club in Lewiston, she loved to dance and was active in their cribbage league. She was a talented seamstress, and enjoyed making costumes with her daughter for “skit night” at both the Pastime Club and the Elks Lodge, sometimes even getting on stage herself. Pauline’s family and friends will remember her most for her sense of humor. The only thing she liked more than laughing was making others laugh.

She is survived by two sons, Raymond of Santa Clarita, Calif. and Ronald of Lewiston, a daughter, Diane and husband, Richard Boutin of Turner; four grandchildren, Nicole, Angela, Bradley and Cayla, two stepgrandchildren, Rhonda and Shawn; four great-grandchildren; four great-stepgrandchildren, and one great-great-stepgranddaughter.

Besides her parents and husband, she was predeceased by three brothers, Maurice, Leo, and Roland Roy, and a sister, Murielle Mapes.

A visitation will be held at the Albert & Burpee Funeral Home, 253 Pine Street, Lewiston, ME, 04240, on Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., with services in the Lower Church of Saints Peter and Paul Basilica, 11 a.m. Interment, St. Peter’s Cemetery. Condolences and a video tribute may be found online at www.albert-burpee.com.

