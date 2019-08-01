LITCHFIELD – Ronald C. Kenney, 88, a long time resident of Litchfield, passed away on Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at St. Mary’s D’Youville in Lewiston, with his loving family by his side. He was born on April 20, 1931, the son of Clifton C. Kenney and Hazel B (Seddon) Kenney. Ronald attended schools in the Litchfield area.

He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. On Dec. 29, 1954, he married Lorraine Woodman in Litchfield. Ronald was owner/operator of his own garage in Litchfield. He enjoyed working in his garage not only repairing cars but also building tractors. He was a member of the American Legion William R. Bold Post #181 in Litchfield.

Ronald is survived by his wife, Lorraine Kenney of Litchfield; his son, Earle Kenney and his wife, Margaret of Winthrop, his daughter, Sharon Kenney of Brunswick; two grandchildren, Laura Bowe, Cory Higgins; one great-grandchild, Arlo Bowe; two sisters, Jean Daly of Harpswell, Marge Perry and her husband, Michael of Litchfield, three brothers, Howard Kenney and wife, Gloria of Woolwich, Fred Kenney and wife, Penny of Harpswell, Gerald Kenney and wife, Vickie of Litchfield; and many nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his parents; a sister, Roxene Knight, three brothers, Russell, Warren, and Elwin Kenney.

A graveside service with full military honors will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, August 9, at Litchfield Plains Cemetery, Plains Road, Litchfield, Maine. Arrangements by BRAGDON-FINLEY FUNERAL HOME, 707 Main Street, Monmouth, Maine.

If desired, contribution can be made to the

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital

262 Danny Thomas Place

Memphis, TN 38105

or the

Travis Mills Foundation

747 Western Ave.

Manchester, ME 04351

« Previous

Next »