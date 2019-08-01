SUMNER — The Town of Sumner, at the request of the Selectpersons, will take an official break at Town Meeting. Citizens are asked to share their opinions about “opting in” the cultivation of marijuana in Sumner. The Select Board will consider opinions expressed and they will determine whether an ordinance committee will be formed.

Citizens of Sumner are urged to attend the Sumner Town Meeting at the Hartford/Sumner Elementary School on Saturday, August 10 at 9 am.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: