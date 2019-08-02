AUBURN – David O. Hawkins, 83, died peacefully surrounded by family at Montello Manor, July 29, 2019. He was born Aug. 18, 1937, in Monmouth, Maine, the son of Frasher and Fanny Hawkins. At the age of 17, David entered the Air Force, where he was an aircraft repairman during the Korean Conflict. In 1963, while working at Snow’s Tire as a mechanic, he met Martha Child who he married on Aug. 8, 1964. They have been together for 55 years. In 1966, David began a 23 year career as a professional truck driver which took him all over the United States. He was a devoted and active member of the Advent Christian Church of Auburn and Christ Chapel in Raymond where he served in several different capacities. David was an avid outdoorsman enjoying hunting, fishing and camping.

In addition to his parents, David was predeceased by three brothers, three sisters and a son, Christopher Hawkins. Surviving in addition to his wife, Martha Child Hawkins, are two sisters, Joan Esman of Green and Patricia Hintze of Utah; his son, Timothy Hawkins and his wife, Jennifer, of Auburn; his daughter, Dawn Daye, of Auburn; and four grandchildren, Tonja Daye, Faith Daye, Ella Hawkins and Joshua Hawkins.

A celebration of life will be held 1 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 10, at the Balat Center at More to Life Campground, 48 Lady Slipper Lane, Winthrop. Arrangements by Hall Funeral Home, Casco. Online condolences may be left for the family at hallfuneralhome.net.

Those who wish to remember David in a special way may send gifts in his memory to:

Christ Chapel

P.O. Box 208

Raymond, ME 04071

or, The Wounded

Warrior Project at

woundedwarrior.com