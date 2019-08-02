LEWISTON – Michael James Orfe, 66, of Mexico left us on July 28, 2019 at the Central Maine Medical Center where he had been a patient for about a week. Michael was born in Morrisville, Vt. on April 28, 1953 to James and Leone Orfe.

Michael enjoyed trapping, fishing, hunting and going for long drives. He leaves behind his wife of 25 years, Brenda Allaire; his beloved dog, Jackie; two brothers, Tom Orfe and Toby Orfe, a sister, Mary Orfe; his children, Amy and Kelly and their children. He also leaves a special granddaughter, Robin Hayes who he loved dearly.

He was predeceased by his parents, James Orfe and Leone Orfe Erickson.

A celebration of Michael’s life will be held in the near future.

