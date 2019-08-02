Registration is underway for the annual Pedal the Penobscot event, which will be held on Sept. 8.

Pedal the Penobscot celebrates cycling and supports the local area’s wild backyard. The ride offers five distance options, from a family-friendly 12 miles to a must-do ‘flat’ century route. This one-day ride offers beautiful views of the mighty and historic Penobscot River, tours small local towns, and winds along rural roads. Challenge yourself to go farther than you’ve gone before!

Riders of all ages and abilities are welcome and encouraged. Ride solo, with a friend, or register a team/ You’ll receive an annual membership to Bangor Land Trust and are entered in a raffle for prizes.

The finish celebration will be at High Tide Restaurant in Brewer. with lunch and a beverage included in the registration price from 12 to 3 p.m. Rest stops, sweeps and sag wagons are available throughout the ride.

Riders must wear helmets and obey traffic laws. Children under 14 must be accompanied by an adult. The event takes place rain or shine.

To register go to http://www.bangorlandtrust.org/pedal-the-penobscot-2019.html.

