RANGELEY — The body of a missing hiker from Plymouth, Massachusetts, was found Monday morning by game wardens in Township D, near Rangeley.

The family of Jeffrey Aylward, 63, who hiked under the trail name “Dusty Pilgrim,” reported him missing Saturday, according to Mark Latti, communications director for the Maine Warden Service.

Aylward’s family told wardens they had not heard from him since July 23, when he had sent them a text message.

“Aylward’s family had developed a pattern of bringing him fresh supplies about every eight days,” Latti said. “When he no longer provided them with communication, they became concerned and called for help.”

Game wardens asked hikers staying at lean-to and sign-in stations along the Appalachian Trail if they had seen or spoken with Aylward.

Latti said hikers in the area reported seeing a lone tent off the Appalachian Trail.

Game Warden Kyle Hladik investigated and found Aylward dead in his tent about 50 yards off the Appalachian Trail, and less than a quarter-mile west of Route 17, near a popular destination known as the Height of Land.

Latti said Aylward’s death is not considered suspicious. Sources said Aylward had a recent history of health issues.

Aylward began his hike July 1 at Pinkham Notch, near the Maine and New Hampshire border, with a final destination of Mount Katahdin, Latti said.

