LEWISTON — Organist Randall Mullen and percussionist Mark Fredericks will present a half hour program at the Saints Peter and Paul Basilica at 12:15 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7.

Mullin is a freelance musician who accompanies the choir of the Cathedral of St. Luke in Portland. He was also a featured performer with ChoralArt for “Grand Opera Meets the Mighty Kotzschmar” in 2016 and for the Maurice Duruflé “Requiem” in 2019. He has played throughout the country with more recent recitals at Trinity Church, Copley Square, Boston; Methuen Memorial Music Hall, Methuen, Massachusetts; and Grace Cathedral, San Francisco.

Fredericks, a native of Lewiston, has performed with the Bangor, Midcoast and Portland Symphony Orchestras, the Atlantic Chamber Orchestra, the Maine Music Society, Portland Opera Repertory Theater, Maine State Ballet Orchestra, Maine State Music Theater, Choral Arts Society and Casco Bay Concert Band, as well as numerous local school and community theater organizations. In his spare time, he works on his cooking skills and is an avid cruciverbalist.

The program will include works by Butehude, Vasks and Pierre Cochereau. The concert is free and open to the public, although donations toward the organ restoration fund are appreciated.

For more information, contact Scott Vaillancourt at [email protected] or call 207-240-9419.

