NORWAY — On Saturday, August 17, from 5 – 6 p.m., the Renew and Renovate Committee of Second Congregational Church, 205 Main Street, Norway invites the public to a classic Maine bean supper and an early evening of entertaining fiddle music. Organizers Deb Ladner and Pam Davison exclaim, “Held outside under big white tents, what could be more fun during the “dog days of summer!”

The fourth in a year-long series of fundraisers, the supper menu will be: grilled hot dogs & rolls with a choice of various toppings such as chili, sauerkraut, bacon, cheese, onions, relish, ketchup and mustard. There will be homemade baked beans, potato salad, coleslaw and pasta salad. For dessert, all will enjoy homemade strawberry shortcake. The cost is $8.00 for adults. Children under the age of 10 will be $5.

All supper attendees, children and adults, will be delighted by the lively fiddling of talented local musicians, Erika Melhus and Aaron Vigue. Under the tents, toe tapping, clapping, smiling and dancing will be encouraged.

The Second Congregational Church, UCC, 205 Main Street, Norway is embarking on a year- long Capital Campaign to “Renew, Renovate & Update” our dining room and kitchen. These rooms are not only used by the church for Sunday School, coffee hours, meetings, birthday parties, wedding receptions, but also by multiple non –profits groups such as: AA, Alanon, Girl Scouts, therapeutic Lego group, children’s theater group, Christmastide rehearsals, and our church sponsored monthly community free suppers. The years of continuous wear and tear have resulted in some needed upgrades to: the electrical wiring, the flooring, energy efficient lighting, and the kitchen appliances. Your generous support of this supper, of your community church, and any extra monetary donations will be greatly appreciated.

For questions or concerns, please contact the church office at 743-2290.

