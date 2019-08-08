RANGELEY – John N. Tilas, 70, passed peacefully after a battle with cancer Aug. 1, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. From Rangeley, Maine, formerly Beverly, Mass., he was the husband of Mary (Plummer) Tilas and was the son of the late Nicholas E. and Christine (Papas) Tilas. He was a graduate of Beverly High School class of 1967, attended trade school, and recently earned his CNA license.Mr. Tilas was the manager of the Red Onion Grab N Go in Rangeley, Maine, and the Printer/ Owner of Best Press Printing in Beverly, Mass. Many days were also spent at the previous family business of Tasty’s Sub Shop. John was a past DDGER, PER and honorary life member of the Beverly Elks Lodge 1309 and volunteered for many events with the Rangeley Chamber.As a train enthusiast he spent many hours creating model train scenes, as well as cross-stitched a train locomotive that won first place at the Topsfield Fair. He was a huge Mickey Mouse fan and enjoyed NASCAR along with local car races. His passion for Mopar vehicles led to ownership of many models with his latest entertainment of creating his Scat Pack Challenger.John was a man that would light up the room where ever he was, his sense of humor would entertain folks for hours. He enjoyed life and had much to share about it whether through conversation, dancing, volunteering, or everyday tasks.Rest in Peace JohnSurviving him in addition to his wife are two sons, Nicholas Tilas and his wife Lucinda of Wiscasset, Maine, Matthew Tilas of Nobleboro, Maine; seven grandchildren, Nicole C. Minor and her husband, Cameron, of Herndon, Va., Kate Tilas of Portland, Maine, Melissa S. Averill and husband, Sumner, of Alna, Maine, Christopher John Tilas of Gorham, Maine, Madison Tilas and Maddox Tilas of Nobleboro, Maine.; a great-granddaughter, Lianna S. Averill. He was predeceased by brother, Angelo Tilas and sister, Elaine Tilas.His funeral service will be held at the Campbell Funeral Home, 525 Cabot Street, Beverly, Mass., on Saturday Aug. 10, 2019 at 3 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Visitation will be held prior from 1-3 p.m. Information, directions, condolences at www.campbellfuneral.com Contributions may be made in his name toAmerican Cancer Societyor Cancer Organization of your choice.

