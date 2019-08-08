LEWISTON – Kevin R. Harvey, 50 of Robinson Gardens died Monday Aug. 5, 2019 tragically and unexpectedly at his residence.

He was born in Oakland, Calif. Nov. 20, 1968, the son of Raymond and Lorette (Grondin) Harvey.

Kevin was a 1987 graduate of Lisbon High School, and following his education developed as a talented carpenter and electrician. He was a true Jack-of-All Trades. Kevin would give the shirt off his back for anyone that needed his help.

He was an avid outdoorsman who loved snowmobiling, boating, and four wheeling. He also loved bowling.

Kevin also loved spending time with his daughter, Ashley who he loved very much. He also enjoyed family holiday time especially their traditional family lobster feeds.

Survivors include his parents, Raymond and Lorette Harvey of Lisbon; his daughter, Ashley Harvey of Westbrook; his brother, Brian Harvey of Lewiston and his sister, Rhonda Mynahan of Lewiston. Also surviving are two nieces, Jordan and Brooklyn and two nephews, Corey and Cody.

Memorial services honoring Kevin’s life will he held 11 a.m. Wednesday, August 14 at the funeral home. Committal prayers to follow at St. Anne’s Cemetery in Lisbon.

Family and friends are invited to visit 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, August 13 and Wednesday August 14, two hours prior to services beginning at 9 a.m. at the PINETTE DILLINGHAM & LYNCH FUNERAL HOME, 305 Alfred Plourde Parkway, Lewiston, 784-4023

Online condolences and sharing of memories may be expressed at www.lynchbrothers.com

Memorial donations in Kevin’s memory may be made to the

Greater Androscoggin Humane Society

55 Strawberry Avenue

Lewiston, ME 04240

