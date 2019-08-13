I wanted to take a moment to applaud Gov. Janet Mills for her bold and firm stance to address the climate crisis surrounding us.

The governor recently signed the “Act to Promote Clean Energy Jobs and to Establish the Maine Climate Council.” The legislation finally acknowledges climate change is an issue that must be urgently addressed. The goal is to cut carbon emissions by 80 percent by the year 2050.

She is also committed to the New England Clean Energy Connect backroom deals and a massive, out-of-state, anti-NECEC advertising campaign, Gov. Mills remains steadfast: this project is critical to reducing Maine’s and New England’s use of dirty fossil fuels. The NECEC will reduce carbon emissions by more than 3 million metric tons annually once built — a huge step to meeting the governor’s carbon goals.

Denying that climate change is on our doorstep is the equivalent of whistling through the graveyard. Warming waters are threatening Maine’s lobster and fishing industry. The city of Portland is conducting studies to determine which historic buildings will soon be in danger as waters rise along the waterfront.

Renewable energy is the key to Maine’s future.

Daniel Blackerby, Lewiston

« Previous

filed under: