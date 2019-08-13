OXFORD – It is with great sadness that the family of Milton Bean announces his passing on Aug. 11, 2019, after a long illness.

A lifelong resident of Oxford, Milt was born on May 1, 1929 in Lewiston, the youngest child of William and Edith (nee Hoff) Bean. He attended Oxford schools and later served in the Army National Guard.

During his long working career, he worked at various companies, including Robinson Manufacturing Company; Central Maine Plumbing and Heating Supply Company; A. W. Walker and Son, of which he later became an owner; and Ripley and Fletcher Company. After he retired, he enjoyed going back to work as a Walmart greeter, reconnecting with old friends and making new ones.

He was a 32nd degree mason and proud member of Oxford Lodge #18 in Norway. He joined in 1961 and served as master in 1979; he was also a past grand steward of the Grand Lodge of Maine.

He was always well read; he particularly enjoyed historical biographies. He kept up to date on current events as well as local, state and national politics. He loved to be outdoors working in his garden in the summer. Another great pleasure was raising and training racehorses.

Milt is survived by his wife of 70 years, Laurice (nee Foley), and four children, Sharon Bean of Myrtle Beach, S.C., Karla Connell and her husband, Peter of South Portland, Julie Juray and her husband, Tom of Auburn and Milton “Rusty” Bean and his wife, Holly of West Paris. Milt also leaves behind six grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

He was predeceased by his four older siblings, Marion Brown, William Bean, Ruth Stanfield and Frances Vezina.

The family wishes to thank Paulette Tabb and Androscoggin Home Health and Hospice for excellent care and support.

Honoring Milt’s wishes, his funeral service will be private.

Arrangements are under the care of Oxford Hills Funeral Services, 1037 Main Street, Oxford. Online condolences may be shared with his family at www.oxfordhillsfuneralservices.com

