AUGUSTA — The Maine Commission for Community Service is seeking nominations for all categories of the annual Governor’s Service Awards. The goal of these awards is to celebrate and honor the exemplary work and leadership of Maine’s dedicated citizens of all ages.

Since 1987, the Governor’s Awards for Service and Volunteerism have celebrated and recognized the role of citizen volunteers in the success and vitality of Maine communities. At the same time, the awards seek to inspire others to be active in civic life and follow in the footsteps of those recognized.

This year, the Commission is introducing five new nomination categories to better acknowledge the individuals and organizations that champion Maine’s volunteerism efforts. The new categories are Employee Volunteer of the Year, Outstanding Volunteer Team, Excellence in Youth Service Development, Outstanding Employee Volunteer Program, and Service Enterprise of the Year.

In total, 11 award recipients are selected from nominations by a panel of volunteer reviewers. The panel includes past award recipients, Commission members and community representatives.

Also new for 2019, the awards for outstanding individual volunteers and organizational volunteer programs will be presented at the Maine Volunteer Leadership Conference on Oct. 15 in Orono, Maine. This move will allow the Commission to celebrate Maine’s volunteer role models and their inspirational stories with the largest audience possible. The individual awards were previously presented at the Capitol in April.

Recipients of the 2018 Governor’s Awards for Service and Volunteerism include Freeport Community Services, Outstanding Non-profit Volunteer Program Award; Alex Schin of Ellsworth, Maine, Outstanding National Service Volunteer; Howard Bliss of Brunswick, Maine, Volunteer of the Year; and Ruthie Gusler of Phillips, Maine, Youth Volunteer of the Year.

Please visit http://volunteermaine.org/governors-service-awards/ for more information on the Governor’s Service Awards, including categories, nomination instructions, eligibility and selection criteria. The awards program is managed for the Governor’s Office by the Maine Commission for Community Service.

PHOTO CREDIT: Maine Commission for Community Service

