PORTER — A Parsonsfield man was killed early Wednesday when his SUV slammed into a tree beside Kennard Hill Road.
Dillon St. Pierre, 28, died at the scene of the accident, which was reported at about 7:30 a.m. by a nearby resident, according to Maine State Police.
St. Pierre was driving a 2005 Ford Explorer. Investigators have not yet determined the cause of the crash but believe speed may have been a factor.
No one else was injured in the accident.
Porter is in southern Oxford County on the New Hampshire border.
