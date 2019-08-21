AUBURN – Beverly C. May Larrabee, 74, of Auburn passed away on Monday, August 19, 2019 at the Hospice House. She was born in Saco on March 11, 1945 the daughter of Robert and Mary Allard Townsend.

She attended school in New Gloucester and had been a homemaker all of her life. She worked at Beal’s Laundry and was a care giver for many years. She loved to dance at the Nickelodeon. Beverly enjoyed fishing, gardening and canning. She loved spending time with her children and grandchildren. Beverly was a member of the Auburn Baptist Church.

She is survived by her husband, Francis Larrabee of Auburn; her daughters Debora Pratt and husband John of Leeds and Diana Edwards and companion Gregory Power of South Paris, her sons Alan May of Oxford, James May of Lewiston, Terry May and partner Lisa of Leeds and Danny May and partner Traci Goss of Poland; 18 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren; three stepchildren, Sarah Harney and husband Corey of Oxford, Bonnie Yates and partner Jerry of Poland and Francis Larrabee, Jr. of Poland; five stepgrandchildren; eight stepgreat-grandchildren; a brother Troy Allard, a sister Patricia White; and an ex-daughter-in-law, Tiffany May. She was predeceased by her first husband, Randall L. May in 1995; a son Bruce in 2006; a great-granddaughter, Riley; a son-in-law Sidney Edwards; and a sister Janice Walker.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, August 24 at 2 p.m. at Chandler Funeral Home, 26 W. Dwinal St., Mechanic Falls with interment to follow at Upper Gloucester Cemetery in New Gloucester. Family and friends may attend visitation on Friday evening from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Online condolences may be shared with her family at www.chandlerfunerals.com

« Previous

Next »