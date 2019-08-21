LEWISTON – Robert F. Roy, 91, of Lewiston, passed away on Thursday, August 15, 2019 at The Odd Fellows’ and Rebekahs’ Home of Maine, surrounded by his loving family and extended family. He was born Oct. 24, 1927 in Taunton, Mass. He was the twin son of Romeo and Florence Roy Dinsmore.

He was married to Theresa Arsenault for 68 years. Robert and his twin brother Edward entered the Korean War together in 1950. His last employment was as a shoe cutter for Falcon Shoe for 25 years.

Every sport was special for him. Known as Bob, he and his friends had a baseball team, then a basketball and street hockey team with his son and friends for many years. He attended Holy Family Church and St. Mary’s Chapel for many years. Robert was a walker for years but his favorite walking was as Lifeguard Ambassador at Old Orchard Beach. The lifeguards have remained great friends for many years.

Bob has left us after a long illness. He leaves behind his son Stephen and his wife Carol Roy of Lewiston, two daughters, Elizabeth and her husband Joseph Collins of Hawthorne, Fla., Elaine and her husband Richard Clements of Ayer, Mass, a brother Norman Roy of Northampton, Mass., and sister-in-law Constance Roy of Lewiston; four grandchildren, Kenneth and Joshua Roy, Alison Brickley and Phillip Strout and five great-grandchildren, Besides his parents he was predeceased by one brother Edward Roy, and a sister in-law Katherine Roy.

The family sends thanks and gratitude for the loving care Robert received at his last stay in Auburn’s Odd Fellows’ and Rebekahs’ Home of Mane. All were wonderful to all of our family.

A visitation will be held on Friday, August 23, 2019 at the Albert & Burpee Funeral Home, 253 Pine Street, Lewiston, ME, 04240, from 2 – 4 & 6 – 8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 11a.m. at Holy Family Church. Interment will be at Mt. Hope Cemetery. Condolences, donations and video tribute may be found at www.Albert-Burpee.com.

In lieu of flowers,

donations may be made in his memory to:

The Odd Fellows’ and Rebekahs’ Home of Maine

85 Caron Ln.

Auburn, ME 04210

