LEWISTON – Ronald R. Groleau, 85, a resident of Lewiston, passed away Tuesday morning, August 20, 2019 at St. Mary’s d’Youville Pavilion, due to complications resulting from dementia. He was born March 13, 1934, in Chisholm, the son of Arthur Groleau and Loretta (Deshaies) Groleau.

He attended St. Rose of Lima School and graduated from Jay High School in 1952. He also received his Bachelor’s Degree from Bliss College in Lewiston. On Nov. 8, 1986, he married Rosemarie “Olive” Cote Pelletier, in Augusta.

Ronald worked 41 years for International Paper Company, Woodlands Division, first as an accountant and retiring as a purchasing agent. He was a member of the Quarter Century Club at International Paper, the I.P. Supervisor Club, a former communicant of St. Rose of Lima Church in Jay, where he also taught Catechism. He loved traveling with his wife, both nationally and internationally, and spending summers at Ocean Park and winters in Florida. He enjoyed reading, woodworking and loved spending time with his grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife Olive Groleau of Lewiston; his daughters, Dianne Leavitt and her husband Bryce of Okinowa, Japan and Woolwich, Celeste Chaloux of Lewiston, and Denise Jewell-Balman and her husband Jim of Scottsdale, Ariz., his sons, Rick Groleau and his wife Joanne Malloy-Groleau of Framingham, Mass., James Groleau and his partner John Lindsay-Poland of Oakland, Calif. and Sorrento, Maine, and Michael Pelletier and his partner Kim Truskowski of Eustis; his grandchildren, Olivia Leavitt, Jacob and Nathan Chaloux, Hilary and Stephen Jewell and Benjamin and Bradley Groleau; his first wife Marthe (Gosselin) Groleau of Vallejo, Calif., his sister, Geraldine Richard of Jay, and his sister-in-law Theresa Bernier and her husband Roger of Greene. He was predeceased by his brother-in-law Louis Richard.

The family would like to thank the staff at St. Mary’s d’Youville Pavillion and the Beacon Hospice House for their care for Ronald. Rick and James would also like to give special thanks to Olive for her advocacy and loving care toward their father. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.finleyfuneralhome.com.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m., Monday, August 26, 2019 at St. Rose of Lima Church, 1 Church St., Jay. Interment, Holy Cross Cemetery, 445 Park St., Livermore Falls. Arrangements made by FINLEY FUNERAL HOME, 15 Church St., Livermore Falls. Following the burial, the family would like everyone to join them at LaFleur’s Restaurant for a meal of comfort.

