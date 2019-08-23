LEWISTON – Maurice “Moe” Dutil, born 1937 to the late Emile and Generia (Gilbert) Dutil. Moe was predeceased by his sister Jeanine Dutile. He was a communicant at Holy Cross Church, Prince of Peace Parish. He was active in the Knights of Columbus Council 12652 (4th degree September 2003). He spent most of his life in Lewiston and grew up on Eaton Street, attending Holy Family School (class of 1951) and St. Dominic RHS (class of 1955). Moe is survived by his wife, Monique (Dozois) of almost 59 years whom he married in 1960 at St. Mary’s Church. Maurice knew the value of hard work, starting as a paperboy during his elementary school days. Moe served four years in the U.S. Air Force, attending Basic Training at Sampson Air Force Base in Geneva, N.Y. He worked on teletype communication machines during the Korean Conflict and was at Portsmouth AFB as an airman 2nd class. Moe was a member of the Lewiston Auburn (LA) Veterans Council, responsible for collecting names of veterans to be placed on the LA Veterans’ Memorials in Great Falls Veterans Park until 2014. He took great pride in all Veterans’ activities and served as a commander (2000) of the FAWV as well as a trustee (1998-99). Moe worked for Western Union servicing teletype machines all over Maine and New England, often being “on call” during nights and weekends. While his family was young, he also worked at gas stations. He worked shortly for Bourques Market as well as at Bonneau’s Grocery store and for many years as a service writer for several local car dealership repair shops. Moe then fulfilled his dream of having his own business; repairing and servicing typewriters for many businesses and educational institutions in the greater Lewiston-Auburn area as well as selling Smith Corona typewriters. When he closed his business, he worked for the City of Lewiston, servicing parking meters. He received medical care at Marshwood Center in Lewiston starting in 2014. Special thanks to all the staff who took very good care of him. Moe is survived by his wife, Monique (Dozois) Dutil; his children, Jean Ann (Robert) Zenker, Paul Dutil, Norman (Robyn) Dutil; his grandchildren, Nicole Dutil, Victoria and Benjamin Zenker, Morgen and Evan Dutil; as well as three sisters-in-law, three brothers-in-law; several cousins; and many nephews and nieces. Visiting hours will be held on Sunday, August 25 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at The Fortin Funeral Home, 70 Horton St., Lewiston. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Holy Cross Church on Monday, August 26, starting at 10 a.m. Burial will follow at St. Peter’s Cemetery. Fortin Group Funeral Home of Lewiston is assisting the family of Maurice. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.TheFortinGroupLewiston.com to leave condolences for Maurice’s family and friends. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Catholic Charity of your choice.

