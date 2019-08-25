DEAR SUN SPOTS: So much of the volunteer work I hear about involves sitting behind a desk, and too often it does not sound like you would be interacting with staff members and fellow volunteers. Is there something to do that is more active and fun? I want to give back to the community because I’m retired now and have time to spare. —No name, Lewiston

ANSWER: Congratulations on your retirement. There are so many choices for volunteer opportunities that it boggles the mind. Sometimes you have to try working with a few different organizations before you find something that is the perfect fit for you and makes you want to jump out of bed in the morning.

Meals on Wheels comes to mind. I have just received a letter from Deanna Maxfield, the human resources/volunteer services coordinator at SeniorsPlus, asking readers to consider joining the organization’s volunteer force in Lewiston.

It needs volunteer kitchen assistants to help with meal preparation and/or packing meals at the food production kitchen. Deanna says it is a busy, fun place. Various days and times for volunteering are available Monday through Thursday mornings between 8:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

You can contact her at [email protected], or by calling (207) 513-3725.

SeniorsPlus also has volunteer opportunities for those who do not mind sitting behind a desk.

To all those in Sun Spots Land who love their volunteer gig, let’s hear what you are up to and if you need more helpers at your organization.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: We are seeking women who are good listeners to be present with women at the Center for Wisdom’s Women as part of its team of companions. Retired social workers, nurses, therapists, chaplains and teachers are especially encouraged to apply. This requires a commitment of a half-day on the same day and time each week for at least a year. There are also monthly meetings and an annual retreat/training day.

In the past, Sun Spots has helped us find just the right people. Those interested can either stop by the center at 97 Blake St. in Lewiston, or call (207) 513-3922 and ask for me. We require that you fill out an application and references are requested.—Klara, Lewiston

ANSWER: The Center for Wisdom’s Wisdom is a wonderful, nurturing place where volunteers with kind hearts and listening ears are appreciated by all. Be part of the supportive environment and make a difference in the lives of other women. For more information, review the center’s web site at wisdomswomen.org.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: For the person wanting a typewriter, I have a Smith-Corona available. If interested, call me at (207) 783-3935. I have found a lot of good information through your column. Thanks.—Sylvia, Lewiston

ANSWER: Regarding the Aug. 12 Sun Spots about a typewriter, Calvin is looking for an Underwood typewriter. There might be another reader who would like your Smith-Corona. Let’s wait and see.

