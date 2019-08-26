AUBURN — Saint Dominic Academy announced this year’s inductees into the school’s Athletic Hall of Fame. The Athletic Hall of Fame honors former players and coaches who have achieved athletic excellence throughout their careers at St. Dom’s. The class of 2019 inductees includes Ray “Duke” Duchette ’61, Pierre Godin ’70, Jenny Morrissette Meyer ’01, Alex Parker ’11, and the 1965 New England and state championship hockey team. St. Dom’s will also recognize the 2019 state championship boys’ hockey and girls lacrosse teams.

The banquet and awards ceremony will take place on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019 at the St. Dom’s Auburn Campus at 121 Gracelawn Road. A social begins at 5:30 p.m. followed by dinner at 6 p.m. Dinner will be catered by Dad’s Place. Tickets are available for $30 each.

For more information, contact Deb Anthoine, Director of Advancement at 207-782-6911 ext. 1115 or [email protected] Tickets may also be purchased on the Athletics Page of the St. Dom’s website at www.stdomsmaine.org.

« Previous

filed under: