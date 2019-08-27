AUBURN — YMCA will be offering a field hockey program for boys and girls in the second through the sixth grade. The program will Wednesday nights from 5:15-6:30 p.m. at Sherwood Heights Elementry School starting Sept. 11-Oct. 20. Cost is $45 for Y members and $60 for non-members.

This program is designed to teach and promote fair play, skills, and sportsmanship — while working towards team and individual goals. Participants are seperated by grade, and all abilities are welcome. All players must provide goggles, stick, shin guards, and mouthpiece. Some travel for weekend scrimmages will be required.

For more information about financial assistance, volunteering, or how to become a sponsor, please contact Ally Kennedy at [email protected] or 207-795-4095.