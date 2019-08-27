LEWISTON – Alfred “Curly” Bickford, 74, of Leesburg, Fla., formerly a long-time resident of Monmouth died suddenly at CMMC Hospital on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. He was born May 26, 1945, in Stoneham, the son of Waldo and Belva Bickford.

Alfred graduated from Monmouth Acadamy, in 1963. He worked as a cook at a few local restaurants like Chuck Wagon and Lost Valley. He started Curly’s Restaurant in Lisbon, then enlisted himself in the Navy from 1968 to 1972 and did a tour in Vietnam. When he came home he continued to manage Curly’s Restaurant with his brother, Roger. After leaving Maine, he started his lawn care service and had many other jobs till he retired at 66. Alfred was a member of Christ United Methodist Church in Leesburg and a long-time member of the AA Transition Group. He enjoyed many outdoor sports, especially traveling and camping. He always had a passion for his motorcycles. His biggest enjoyment was watching his granddaughter Julia play soccer, softball, and her dance recitals. Alfred was always a hard-working man with an infectious smile.

Alfred was predeceased by his parents; and his sister, Geneva.

He is survived by his wife, Pamela Bickford; his son, Tony Bickford and wife, Tonia of Greene; granddaughter, Julia Bickford of Greene; three brothers, Ralph Bickford and wife, Toni of Florida, David Bickford and Pauline Gilbert of Lewiston, Roger Bickford, and wife, Sharon of Florida; many nieces and nephews.

Special thanks to the ICU (Y-4) staff at CMMC for taking such good care of Alfred. Condolences can be made at www.advantageportland.com

