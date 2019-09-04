Cribbage League to begin season’s play

LEWISTON — Lewiston Senior Citizens Cribbage League will commence play on Thursday Sept. 5, for the 2019-2020 season. League play starts at 9 a.m.. Those wishing may go earlier for practice, as the senior center opens at 8 a.m.

For more information, call Roger Labbe at 207-212-9253 or Anita Maheux at 207-576-4853.

Knights of Columbus Tootsie Roll Drive

RUMFORD — The Knights of Columbus will hold its annual fall Tootsie Roll Drive on Thursday and Friday, Sept. 5 and 6 and Saturday, Sept. 14.

The Tootsie Roll Drive is the KC’s best-known fundraiser, with the local effort raising funds for the Hope Association in Rumford. The drive will take place over the three days from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the following locations: Walmart in Mexico, Marden’s in Rumford, Franklin Savings Bank in Rumford, Ellis Variety in Dixfield and Mountain Valley Variety in Rumford.

One hundred percent of all donations go directly to local agencies thanks to donations that cover the cost of the Tootsie Roll candy. In addition to the can drive donations, the Knights are accepting donations by mail: Knights of Columbus Council 2091, P.O. Box 446, Rumford, ME 04276.

Coastal academy adds local bus routes

BRUNSWICK — Harpswell Coastal Academy will add bus routes to Lewiston and Lisbon for the school year. Stops will be at the Sunset Gardens Mobile Home Park in Lewiston and at the new Rusty’s/Irving in Lisbon. With campuses in Brunswick and Harpswell, there has been increasing demand and interest from the Lewiston/Auburn/Lisbon communities.

The HCA board of directors has appointed Scott Barksdale as head of school; Carrie Branson has stepped down as executive director.

HCA is a public school of choice with two campuses: a middle school in Harpswell and a high school in Brunswick. It is free for all students who are Maine residents. Limited space is still available for the coming school year. For more information, visit www.harpswellcoastalacademy.org.

Annual Cruise-In will benefit fireworks display

RUMFORD — The fifth annual Rumford Cruise-In will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6, in thethe classic car show River Valley Crossing Shopping Center parking lot, 1016 Rte. 2.

The classic car show will include a fun evening of family, food and music. Golden oldies will be spun by DJ Dan Richard. Food vendors will be on site. All classics, hot rods and antiques will be welcome. Food will be free for all display car drivers. There will also be a 50/50 raffle, plus the winner will get gift certificates from plaza businesses

Admission is free, but donations are welcome. All proceeds will go toward the River Valley Fireworks Display. For more information, call Bill Porter at 207-357-7589.

History barn to be open to public

NEW GLOUCESTER — A New Gloucester History Barn Open House will be held at 383 Intervale Road (Route 231) from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 7. Neighborhood exhibits of the town will be featured.

The event, free and open to the public, is sponsored by the New Gloucester Historical Society.

MCC, volunteers to do service projects

MONMOUTH — The Maine Conservation Corps (MCC) will join with community volunteers to complete service projects throughout Monmouth and Winthrop for the Sept. 11 National Day of Service and Remembrance. The event is part of a nationwide effort to encourage service and volunteering on 9/11 as a tribute to victims, survivors, first responders and those who serviced in response to the attacks.

MCC will partner with Camp Mechuwana, Camp Cobbossee, Mt. Pisgah and Whittier Woods in Winthrop and Monmouth. Community volunteers are invited to join MCC in honoring the day.

Activities will include stacking firewood, clearing brush, removing invasive plant species and improving trails. More information can be found on the Maine Conservation Corps Facebook page. Those interested in getting involved can also reach out to MCC Community Outreach Coordinator Chantelle Hay. Email [email protected] or call 207-624-6089.

Lewiston Bridge Club to play

LEWISTON — The Lewiston Bridge Club plays at 9 a.m. Mondays and Tuesdays in the Seniors’ Room at the Lewiston Armory, 65 Central Ave. A partner is always guaranteed and all bridge players are welcomed.

For more information, call 207-754-1431.

Food pantry seeks donations

AUBURN — The High Street Congregational Church Food Pantry has ongoing needs for the following items: peanut butter, canned vegetables, soup, canned pasta, canned meats, canned fruit, dry cereal, baking items, soup, crackers and toilet paper.

Auburn United Methodist Church collects items for the pantry. Donations may be brought to 439 Park Ave.

For more information, donate by calling 207-782-3972.

Stretch food budget, support local farmers

NORWAY — Fare Share Food Cooperative has announced its participation in a new program that will help SNAP/EBT shoppers stretch their food budgets while supporting local farmers and producers.

Spend $5 in SNAP on local fruits and vegetables and receive $5 in Farm Fresh Rewards. The vouchers can be used to purchase fresh fruits and vegetables from local farmers. The federal program increases the value of federal nutrition assistance dollars when they are spent at Fare Share. Participants can double their purchases and get healthy, local fruits and vegetables at no extra cost while helping local farmers grow their businesses.

The program went into effect on June 1. Fare Share is a consumer cooperative owned by more than 600 member-owners. Everyone is welcome to join.

For more information, go to www.faresharecoop.org or stop in the store at 445 Main St.

Skeet shooting at fish and game

WATERFORD — Recreational skeet shooting is held at 1 p.m. Saturdays and 9 a.m. Thursdays at the Waterford Fish & Game Association, Route 118.

The public is welcome and should bring a shotgun and ammo. The cost is $3 a round of 25 targets.

For more information, call 207-583-2268.

