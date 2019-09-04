LEWISTON – Richard J. “Rich” Cormier, 78, a resident of Shin Pond, formerly of Jay, passed away Saturday, August 31, 2019, at St. Mary’s D’Youville Pavilion. He was born August 22, 1941, in Rumford, the son of Arthur Cormier and Amanda (Bourgeois) Cormier. He graduated from Stephen’s High School and attended the University of Maine in Farmington. He served in the United States Army from 1964-1966. He worked for Bouffard’s Furniture in Farmington, and was the Vice President at Franklin Savings Bank in Jay. He was a communicant of St. Rose of Lima Church, a member of the Knights of Columbus, the Frank L. Mitchell VFW Post 3335 in Jay, Amvets Post # 33 in Jay, the Elks Lodge, and the Chamber of Commerce for Jay and Livermore Falls. He was an advisor on the Franklin Savings Bank Board, and the Work First Program and Lumber Museum Board. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, tinkering on many things, and spending time at his camp on Shin Pond was very important to him. He is survived by his daughter, Erin Morrell and husband Jim of Jay, his son Kipp Cormier of Boston, Maa., his stepson, Michael Finelli of Jay, his stepdaughter Melinda Greenwood and her husband Jeff of Wilton, his grandchildren, Ashley, Bailey, Avery, Skylar, Willow, Isabella, Jesse, Taylor, Kaleb, Ava and Matthew. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at: www.finleyfuneralhome.com.

A Mass of Christian burial with full military honors will be held 11 a.m., Saturday, September 7, 2019, at St. Rose of Lima Church, 1 Church Street, Jay, Maine. Visitation 4-7 p.m., Friday, September 6, at FINLEY FUNERAL HOME, 15 Church Street, Livermore Falls, Maine. Members of the military organizations will meet at 6:15 p.m., at the funeral home. Interment St. John’s Cemetery, Rumford, Maine. A “Celebration of Life Gathering” will be held 3 to close, on Saturday, September 28, at the Shin Pond Pub, 1244 Shin Pond Road, Mt. Chase, Maine.

« Previous

Next »