MANCHESTER, Conn. – Dustin John Deschenes, 35, of Manchester, Conn. and formerly of Lewiston, Maine, passed away on Tuesday, August 27, 2019.

Dustin was born in Lewiston on Nov. 17, 1983, the son of Judy Kelley and John Deschenes. He was educated in the local Lewiston schools and graduated from Eastern Connecticut State University with a bachelor’s degree in sociology.

Dustin can be described as quiet, polite, caring, well-liked, and humorous. He loved sports, playing football in grade school, baseball and track and field in high school, and rugby in college. Dustin loved to read, had an extensive knowledge of history, and was an avid gamer – both video and board.

Dustin leaves behind his mother, Judy and Pete Kelley of Lewiston, father, John and Sandi Deschenes of Santa Fe, NM; his brother and best friend, Dylan Deschenes of Manchester, Conn, his sister Rebecca Poirier; and Dustin’s only niece, Braylie Coburn of Auburn. He will be missed by his maternal grandmother Mildred Smith and paternal grandmother, Anita Deschenes, both of Lewiston. Dustin will also be missed by his extensive family that includes many aunts, uncles, and cousins. He will be missed by his many friends, classmates, and co-workers from Connecticut and Maine. Dustin joins his pepere, Yves Deschenes and other loved ones that have passed before us.

A service was held on Saturday, August 31, at Mulryan Funeral Home in Glastonbury, Conn. A private memorial service will be held here in Maine at the Deschenes family camp.

« Previous

Next »