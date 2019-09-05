POLAND – Marlene R. Cummings, 86, of Poland passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, at her home with her family by her side. She was born in Auburn on Dec. 29, 1932, the daughter of Earle F. and Beatrice B. Redmun.

She graduated from Edward Little High School in 1951 and Bliss Business College with an Associates degree. She worked in the office at Bates Manufacturing and later at the Dunlap Agency in Auburn for five years, where she met Robert. They then established The Cummings Agency in Mechanic Falls. They were married on April 7, 1956. She was an active member of the Poland Community Church and a Cub Scout leader. She enjoyed crafting, quilting, sewing and decorative painting.

Marlene is survived by her husband Robert of Poland; her children, Jeffrey Cummings, Gary Cummings and Beth Cummings; four grandchildren, Cassandra, Elsie, Amina and Sami; four great-grandchildren, Lilli, Whyse, Cole and Darian; as well as several cousins.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Sept. 7 at 2 p.m. at the Poland Community Church with interment to follow at Highland Cemetery in West Poland. Arrangements are under the care of Chandler Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 26 W. Dwinal St., Mechanic Falls. Online condolences may be shared with her family at www.chandlerfunerals.com.

