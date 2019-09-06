Coach:  Tom Radulski (third year)

Region: New England Prep School eight-man football league

Last year’s record: 0-8.

Returning athletes: Seniors — Jack Kelley (QB/FS), Jordan Kahn; Junior — Austin DeCoster.

Key losses: Konstantin Hellge (TE/DE), Jaylon Tucker (WR/SS), Devin Weir (T/DT).

Promising newcomers: None at press time.

