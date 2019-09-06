Coach: Tim O’Connor (sixth year)

Region: Eight-man small school division

Last year’s record: 0-8 in Class E.

Returning athletes: Seniors —Devin Cole-Mason (OL/DE), Jack Mallory (OL); Junior — Davin Mason (QB); Sophomore — Brayden Stevens (RB/DB) .

Key losses: None.

Promising newcomers: None at press time.

