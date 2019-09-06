Telstar’s numbers are about the same (16 players) but the move to the new eight-man football league instantly gives the Rebels more depth and makes attrition less worrisome.
It’s also given head coach Tim O’Connor the chance to make some scheme changes, particularly offensively, which he thinks will make them more balanced.
Junior Davin Mason started at quarterback as a sophomore, and sophomore Brayden Stevens, a big, athletic runner, led them in rushing as a freshman.
The line returns a solid, experienced nucleus with Devin Cole-Mason and Jack Mallory.
The season-opener at Old Orchard Beach, slated for Thursday, Sep. 5, is a milestone since it serve as the first official eight-man game in the state’s history.
