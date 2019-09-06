Telstar’s numbers are about the same (16 players) but the move to the new eight-man football league instantly gives the Rebels more depth and makes attrition less worrisome.

2019 Telstar schedule Sept. 5

Telstar at Old Orchard Beach, 7 p.m. Sept. 14

Sacopee Valley at Telstar, 1:30 p.m. Sept. 20

Telstar at Gray-New Gloucester, 7 p.m. Sept. 28

Boothbay at Telstar, 1:30 p.m. Oct. 5

Telstar at Traip, 7 p.m. Oct. 12

Old Orchard Beach at Telstar, 1:30 p.m. Oct. 18

Telstar at Sacopee Valley, 7 p.m. Oct. 26

Mt. Ararat at Telstar, 1:30 p.m.

It’s also given head coach Tim O’Connor the chance to make some scheme changes, particularly offensively, which he thinks will make them more balanced.

Junior Davin Mason started at quarterback as a sophomore, and sophomore Brayden Stevens, a big, athletic runner, led them in rushing as a freshman.

The line returns a solid, experienced nucleus with Devin Cole-Mason and Jack Mallory.

The season-opener at Old Orchard Beach, slated for Thursday, Sep. 5, is a milestone since it serve as the first official eight-man game in the state’s history.

