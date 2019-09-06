LEWISTON — The Lewiston Auburn Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce will hold its September breakfast from 6:45 to 9 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, at the Maine Wedding Barn & Event Center, 418 Center Minot Hill Road at the intersection of Shaw Hill Road in Minot.
Breakfast will begin at 7:15 a.m., catered by Dad’s Place Catering.
This month’s speaker is Jeff Brickman, president/CEO of Central Maine Healthcare Corp., who will speak on the future of health care in Maine and how Central Maine Healthcare is addressing issues, particularly in the Lewiston-Auburn area.
Cost is $22 for members, $35 for nonmembers. For more information or to register, call the chamber at 207-783-2249 or go to: lametrochamber.com and click on “Attend Events.”
