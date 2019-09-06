Tropical_Weather_North_Carolina_98574

A tornado touched down in the The Farm at Brunswick County in Carolina Shores, N.C. on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, damaging homes ahead of Hurricane Dorian’s arrival. Jason Lee/The Sun News via AP

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
weather
Related Stories
Latest Articles