Recent coverage

1 min ago A weakened Dorian howls over North Carolina’s Outer Banks Hurricane Dorian is howling over North Carolina's Outer Banks — a much weaker but still dangerous version of the storm that wreaked havoc in the Bahamas

19 mins ago Mainers with ties to Bahamas worry about islanders as Dorian’s destruction is revealed Several families from Maine and New Hampshire who spend the holidays together in the Abaco Islands say they want to help the recovery from Hurricane Dorian.

19 mins ago Near-record storm surge feared as Dorian creeps up U.S. coast A weakened but still deadly Hurricane Dorian threatens to swamp low-lying coastal regions along the Southeastern seaboard.

September 4 Hurricane Dorian poised to slam the Carolinas after scraping by the coasts of Florida and Georgia South Carolina and North Carolina coastal areas likely to catch the brunt of Dorian's impact in the Southeast late Wednesday through Thursday.