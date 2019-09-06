RUMFORD – Lena Hattie Marie Tyler, 95, of Rumford and the last of eight children, went to be with her Lord Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019 at the Rumford Community Home.Marie was born Dec. 23, 1923 in Rumford, the daughter of Carlton and Annie (Flagg) Penley, and had attended local schools.She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary Unit # 68. She enjoyed cooking and spending time with her family and family picnics and gatherings.She was married Jan. 26, 1946 to Lawrence B. Tyler who died in October of 1975. Survivors include daughters Carolyn Tyler of Norway and Evanna Grover of West Bethel, sons Earl Tyler of Bethel and Clayton Tyler and wife Penny of Manchester, N.H.; six grandchildren Lawrence Grover and wife Jennifer of Mason Township, Benjamin Tyler of Bethel, Joshua Tyler of Penacook, N.H., Jamie Lynn Hastings of Bethel, Alex Johnson and wife Sarah of Woodstock, Amber Surette and husband Sam of Manchester; six great-grandchildren, Kurtis Grover, Katelynn Tyler, Colby and Marlyn Hastings, Mackenzie and Ella Johnson.Friends are invited to sign the family guest book and share their thoughts, condolences and fond memories online at www.meaderandson.comFuneral services 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019 at the Locke Mills Union Church, 286 N. Main St., Greenwood, Maine with Pastor Sondra Withey officiating. Interment will be at the Lakeside Cemetery, Bryant Pond, Maine. Arrangements are under the care of the MEADER & SON FUNERAL HOME, CREMATION AND MONUMENT SERVICES, 3 Franklin Street, P. O. Box 537, Rumford, Maine 04276.In lieu of flowers, please contribute to the: Patients Fund c/o Rumford Community Home 11 John F. Kennedy Ln. Rumford, ME 04276 in her memory

« Previous

Next »