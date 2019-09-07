LEWISTON – Joyce Gordon, 70, of Lewiston passed away at D’Youville while in hospice care on Aug. 31, 2019, with her family by her side, losing her battle with cancer. She was born in Lewiston on Dec. 5, 1948, to parents Mabel Goding and Walter Peach Sr., who predeceased her. She attended Auburn schools, graduating from Edward Little High School in 1968. She was employed for many years at Sam’s Italian Foods before retirement. Her passion was baseball, the Boston Red Sox, she never missed a game.

Joyce is survived by her son, Jason Belleau and wife, Jamee; her four grandchildren, who were her pride and joy, Jillian, Benjamin, and twins, Charlotte and Eliza, all of Stevensville, Md. She is also survived by her two sisters, Nancy Simond and husband Philip and Georgia Morin; brother, Walter Peach Jr. and wife, Joane, along with four nieces; Stacey, Kari, Jennifer and Jessica.

A private remembrance and internment will be held at Gracelawn in Auburn at a later date.

« Previous

Next »