A woman wanted on a fugitive from justice warrant for failure to show up for her trial for killing a passenger in a 2017 Pennsylvania accident was arrested recently in Milford.

According to reports Stacy Clark, 30, now of Ellsworth, was a passenger in a vehicle that was stopped for having an expired registration on Rte. 2. When police checked her identity they learned she had an outstanding warrant for being a fugitive from justice in Pennsylvania.

According to reports, Clark was driving drunk in May 2017 when she lost control of her vehicle and hit a utility pole. One of two passengers riding with her died as a result of the accident. Open beer cans were strewn at the crash site; it was estimated that Clark was going 90 miles per hour in a 45 zone at the time of the accident.

Clark was supposed to go on trial in June in Pennsylvania for homicide by vehicle while driving under the influence but did not show up in court. The warrant then was issued.

Clark who waived extradition, was expected to be transferred back to Pennsylvania last week.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: