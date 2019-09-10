Arrests

Androscoggin County

• Christopher Warner, 27, of Greene, on charges of violating conditions of release, operating under the influence of alcohol and unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, 7:57 p.m. Monday on Route 202 in Greene.

• Christopher Gray, 28, of Livermore Falls, on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear, 10:42 p.m. Monday at 31 Campground Road in Livermore Falls.

• Devin Penney, 23, of Jay, on a probation hold, 10:35 a.m. Tuesday at 9 Cedar St. in Livermore Falls.

Auburn

• Larry Cunnington, 34, of South Paris, on a charge of violating a protection from abuse order, 8:46 p.m. Monday at 60 Court St.

• Dallas Holder, 43, of Mexico, on an outstanding warrant, 11 a.m. Tuesday at Androscoggin County Jail.

• Gladys Stanley, 46, of Lewiston, on a charge of theft, 3:30 p.m. Tuesday at 100 Mount Auburn Ave.

• Dominick Rivera, 29, transient, on an outstanding warrant for fugitive from justice, 5:26 p.m. Tuesday at 352 Court St.

Lewiston

• Anne-Marie Theberge, 25, of South Portland, on a charge of violating conditions of release, 3:08 a.m. Tuesday at Ceder and Oxford streets.

• Isaac Witham, 31, transient, on an outstanding warrant for trafficking in prison contraband, 5:50 a.m. Tuesday at Hawthorne and Canal streets.

Accidents

Auburn

• Vehicles driven by Brandon E. Pomerleau, 23, of Wales and Joseph S. Marlow, 80, of Auburn collided at 8:40 a.m. Thursday at the Great Falls Plaza. The 2016 Chevrolet driven by Pomerleau and owned by Primary Auto Sales Inc. received functional damage and the 2014 Toyota owned by Marlow was towed.

• A vehicle driven by Brenda Gallant, 65, of Auburn was rear-ended at 11:16 a.m. Friday on Union Street by a vehicle that left the scene. Gallant’s 2013 Honda received functional damage.

• A vehicle parked by Ronald E. Dulac, 57, of Lewiston at Bed, Bath & Beyond on Center Street at 2:39 p.m. Friday was struck by an unknown vehicle whose driver left a note with a fake phone number and no name, and left the scene. The 2004 Dodge owned by Dulac received functional damage.

• A vehicle driven by Peter Perry, 68, of Gray struck a traffic barrier while making a left turn into the Walmart parking lot at 8:01 p.m. Saturday. The 2019 Kia owned by Perry received functional damage.

• A vehicle driven by Russell B. Foss, 51, of Auburn struck a deer on Lewiston Junction Road at 2:11 a.m. Monday. The 2009 Ford driven by Foss and owned by City Cab of Lewiston received functional damage.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: